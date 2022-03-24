Lobstex Price Tops $0.0423 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 54.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $982,157.44 and $353,321.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,318,443 coins and its circulating supply is 23,243,017 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

