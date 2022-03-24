Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.908-1.926 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.69.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 160,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,743. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
