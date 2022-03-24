Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.908-1.926 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 160,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,743. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.