Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) will post sales of $25.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.06 million and the lowest is $25.90 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $28.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $107.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $108.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $123.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $43,990.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,031 shares of company stock valued at $557,326 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRST. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primis Financial stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.11. 2,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $346.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

