AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Million

Analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) to announce $6.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 million. AnaptysBio posted sales of $11.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $29.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $87.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $70.92 million, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $291.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 149,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.38. 14,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,723. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $729.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

