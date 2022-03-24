TELUS (TSE:T) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.80

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.80 and traded as high as C$32.38. TELUS shares last traded at C$32.23, with a volume of 2,292,508 shares changing hands.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.82. The firm has a market cap of C$44.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.18%.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$231,957.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at C$3,036,686.19.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

