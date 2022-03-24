Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.87

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.87 and traded as high as C$30.35. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$30.21, with a volume of 192,220 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFI. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 36.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

