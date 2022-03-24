Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.78. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 9,004 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NTG)
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.
