Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.11

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.11 and last traded at $60.65, with a volume of 206551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

