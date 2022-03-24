National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,350,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SUI traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $171.69. The stock had a trading volume of 712,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.88. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUI. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

