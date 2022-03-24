National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 597,638 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 597,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 610.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,569.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

BIPC stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.51. The company had a trading volume of 288,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,107. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $80.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

