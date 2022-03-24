Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $2.03. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $11.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 118.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after buying an additional 40,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,133,000 after purchasing an additional 37,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 85.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 233.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.79. 443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,616. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 173.89 and a beta of 0.45. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

