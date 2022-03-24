Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Analysts expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) to report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Astra Space.

ASTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. 3,305,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,820,993. Astra Space has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Astra Space by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after buying an additional 1,453,978 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Astra Space by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Astra Space in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

