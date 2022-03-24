Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.52 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.54. 149,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,954. The stock has a market cap of $420.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Benefitfocus news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

