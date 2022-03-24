National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 470,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,102,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.08. 431,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.17 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.86.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

