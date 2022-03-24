347,209 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 347,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,416,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.28. 4,636,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,058,457. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.06 and a 200-day moving average of $127.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

