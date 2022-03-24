Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.6% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,801,293. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $353.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

