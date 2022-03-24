Analysts Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Macquarie dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,574,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Digital Turbine by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPS traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 51,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,307. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.28. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

