PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.6% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.68. 505,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,311,766. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.60. The company has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

