National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 1,270,728 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,270,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $4.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,818,975. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

