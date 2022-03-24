National Bank of Canada FI Invests $94.40 Million in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,602,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,399,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.34. 723,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,238,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

NLSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

