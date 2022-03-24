Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.74

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.74 and traded as high as C$44.58. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$44.18, with a volume of 111,644 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LB. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.94%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

