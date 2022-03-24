eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.85

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $12.15. eGain shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 79,158 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on EGAN. StockNews.com lowered eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $365.96 million, a PE ratio of 131.57 and a beta of 0.40.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.92 million. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eGain Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

