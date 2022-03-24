Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.44

Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.44 and traded as high as $24.28. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 15,739 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $289.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 18.78%.

In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $118,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,836 shares of company stock worth $1,287,831. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

