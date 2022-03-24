SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Up 5.4%

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.86. 698,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 827,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.
About SES AI (NYSE:SES)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SES AI (SES)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.