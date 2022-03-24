Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.10 million.

Certara stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 31,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,004. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, insider Justin Edge sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,000 shares of company stock worth $9,875,430 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Certara by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Certara during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

