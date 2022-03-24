National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,979,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,508,000. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 0.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.33. The company had a trading volume of 97,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

