Tompkins Financial Corp Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.65. 3,539,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,491. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average of $78.54. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.