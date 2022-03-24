Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Trading 9.6% Higher

Shares of Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) traded up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.70. 788,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,810,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.
Knightscope Company Profile (NASDAQ:KSCP)
Knightscope Inc is a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations. Knightscope Inc is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.
