FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 4,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,264,000. FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF accounts for 1.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 86.02% of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

