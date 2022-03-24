Fosterville South Exploration (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Trading Down 0.5%

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.47 and last traded at 0.50. 9,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 29,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.50.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.72.
Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSXLF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fosterville South Exploration (FSXLF)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.