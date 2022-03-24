Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.51

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 7405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.96%.

In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,808.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,146.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,586,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,098,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,625,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

