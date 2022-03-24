Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 66,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 155,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,556. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.