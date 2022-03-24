Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.00. 572,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00.

