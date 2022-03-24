Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.25. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Core & Main.

Get Core & Main alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core & Main (CNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.