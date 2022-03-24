Analysts Anticipate Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) will post sales of $144.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.70 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full-year sales of $709.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $715.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $931.50 million, with estimates ranging from $914.80 million to $947.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,279. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.73.

In other Dutch Bros news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $731,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,098,125 shares of company stock worth $261,943,990 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

