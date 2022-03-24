Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

AMAM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.62. 3,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,209. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,265 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $9,551,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $2,824,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 96,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000.

About Ambrx Biopharma (Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.