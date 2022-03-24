Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,265 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $9,551,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $2,824,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 96,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000.
About Ambrx Biopharma (Get Rating)
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
