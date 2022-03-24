HEROcoin Market Capitalization Hits $3.12 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a market cap of $3.12 million and $25,778.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

