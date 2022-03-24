Redd One Day Trading Volume Reaches $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,009.29 or 0.99954796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00066370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022409 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001948 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015273 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000891 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

