Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $171.33 and last traded at $170.35. 24,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 43,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.68 and a 200 day moving average of $212.91.

