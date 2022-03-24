Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $171.33 and last traded at $170.35. 24,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 43,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.29.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.68 and a 200 day moving average of $212.91.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.