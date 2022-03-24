Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) Shares Up 0.3%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.55. 203,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 372,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80.
