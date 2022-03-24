MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 52.27%.
Shares of NASDAQ MXCT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.24. 39,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,403. MaxCyte has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $17.44.
MaxCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
