MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 52.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.24. 39,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,403. MaxCyte has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering.

