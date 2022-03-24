Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 645 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,352 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $67.33. The company had a trading volume of 92,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $68.37.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

