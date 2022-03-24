Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $27.31. 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 5.71% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

