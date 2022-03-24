Brokerages Anticipate Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solo Brands.

DTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Shares of DTC stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,315. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $11,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

