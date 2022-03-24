Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) insider Chris K. Visser sold 500 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $21,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.96. 3,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,976. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Zumiez by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Zumiez by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,987 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

