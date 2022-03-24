iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79. Approximately 484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 61,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12.

