Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Up 13.4%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

