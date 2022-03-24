Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,180 ($55.03).

CWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.93) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday.

CWK traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,472 ($45.71). 48,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,122. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,118 ($41.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,200 ($55.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,575.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,623.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.34.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

