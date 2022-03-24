Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of APTO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 14,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,819. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $114.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 90,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 119.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 692,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 377,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.