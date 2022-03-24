Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Poshmark updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:POSH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.98. 41,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,038. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.31.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Poshmark by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,845 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 46,491 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,442 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Poshmark by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,783 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 4,717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,546 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,161 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POSH shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

